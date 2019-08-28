|
JURIJ OZIMKOVSKI
Jurij Ozimkovski passed away on August 21, 2019 after fiercely battling cancer for the last several years. He was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully.
He was born in Ukraine and has lived in Ponte Vedra for almost 30 years. He ran his upholstery business for over 20 years. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Jurij has never met a stranger and everyone who knew him, knew him for his witty remarks and gift of gab.
He is survived by his wife Yelena of almost 41 years, his son Eugene (Laura), grandchildren Mallory and Graham, niece Ivanna (Stephen), sister in law Svetlana along with his family in Ukraine, his mother Vera, sister Yelena and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday August 30th at 1pm.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019