KAREN MAY PERDUE
Karen May Perdue, age 60 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her residence after a valiant 6 1/2 year battle with cancer.
She was born in Parma, Ohio to Constance M. (Boyett) Wendt and the late Robert K. Wendt.
Karen grew up in Parma and eventually relocated to Jacksonville, Florida in the mid 1980's. She worked for Sun Trust Bank as a Private Client Representative for over 20 years and especially enjoyed her clients at the Fernandina Beach, Florida office.
Karen was an avid traveler, having gone on over 30 cruises and loved going to Walt Disney World with her family. Most of all, she cherished being "Grandma".
She is preceded in death by her father and her brother William Wendt.
She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Russell Perdue of Jacksonville, Florida; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) George of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Lauren Perdue of Jacksonville, Florida; her mother Constance Wendt of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; her brothers, Robert Wendt of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Kenneth Wendt of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Chandler Bullard, Thade George, Raef George, Rohen George and many extended family members.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Christian Church of the Beaches in Neptune Beach, Florida.
