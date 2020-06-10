Kathleen E. McKinney
1946 - 2020
KATHLEEN E. MCKINNEY
Kathleen E. McKinney, 74, died peacefully in her home on June 6, 2020. She was born March 12, 1946 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Willard Charles and Margaret Ruth (Hansen) Gibson.
Kathy spent her formative years in Willoughby, OH, before moving to Florida. She met the love of her life, Jack McKinney, while working at CSX Transportation. Together they square danced through the years with all of their friends at NEFSARDA. When she did not have a house full of grandchildren, she was being chauffeured by her love through many vacation adventures or playing a slick game of Hand & Foot with her friends. She celebrated 31 loving years of marriage with the man who meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Gibson Wright and her brother, John W. Gibson. Surviving in addition to her husband, Jack McKinney, are her sister, Barbara A. Gibson; sons, James A. Janson (Jeneice) and Daniel A. Janson (Rebecca); daughters, Jerri Janson Closson (Michael) and Wendy Heinzerling Dennis (Scott); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathy was a remarkable woman. She touched many lives and had a wealth of family and friends who will miss her dearly. For this reason, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date, when all her friends and loved ones are able to gather unrestricted to honor her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity closest to your heart in her name. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
