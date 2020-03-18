|
|
KATHLEEN JEAN FEINDT-BAILEY
Kathleen Jean Feindt-Bailey, 60, of Jacksonville Beach died March 9, 2020. She was born in Orange, New Jersey on January 13, 1960 to the late Leo and Aline Feindt.
Being a child of a military family meant that Kathy lived in a variety of locations during her youth. These included Newport, RI, Puerto Rico, and Virginia. Kathy and her family moved to the Beaches in 1972. She later often attributed her social acumen to the necessity of being adaptable during all of the military moves.
At a young age, Kathy was already charting a path for her life. Her interests were broad and her talents at writing and debate were recognized early. She closely followed news and politics, developed a keen interest in the law and the machinations of government, and she always had a great affinity for children.
At Fletcher Jr. High School, Kathy was the editor of the school newspaper, and again at Fletcher Sr. High School, she took on the mantle of editor for the school paper, The Northeaster. She won writing awards at the school and at regional journalism contests, and was a state winner and national candidate for the Century III Leaders Award program for her writing. Her interest in journalism was fixed.
Kathy graduated Fletcher High School in 1978 and went on to attend the University of Florida, where she worked at the campus newspaper, The Alligator. After graduating with a degree in journalism, Kathy worked as a reporter at newspapers in Perry and Live Oak, Florida. She returned to the Beaches in 1983 as a reporter for the Beaches Leader.
In 1989, she married Steven Bailey after meeting him while she was editor of the Mandarin News, a newspaper then under the same ownership as The Beaches Leader. Kathy and Steve moved back to the Beaches in 1995 with their young daughter, Aline, and went on to have their son, David. Kathy became editor of The Beaches Leader during this time. In 2016, Kathy bought The Beaches Leader and became publisher, as well as editor. She was a proud member of the Florida Press Association, served on the board of her homeowner's association, and was thrilled that The Beaches Leader hosted the always popular Sandcastle Contest each year.
Kathy treasured her role as editor of the Beaches' community newspaper. And, she was beyond ecstatic to be publisher of a newspaper she valued immensely. She believed "that strong newspapers help build strong communities." Her objective was always to present the news in the most fair and unbiased manner, and to act as an advocate for the Beaches. She was passionate about the importance of journalism to be the voice of the citizens it served, to be a watchdog of government and business, and to share in the lives of community members. She was offered several other managerial positions at larger newspapers out of the area, but always elected to stay at the Beaches, believing it was the ideal place to raise her family, to make a genuine impact, and to remain true to her journalistic principles.
Kathy's love for newspapers was only outweighed by her love for family. While she deeply loved her husband Steve, it was her two children that were the true light of her life. Her joy at being a mother was inspirational and her greatest purpose was to ensure that her children grew up safe, happy, and certain of being loved. She encouraged them to become the best people they could be, to face challenges head on, and to discover their own paths to happiness and meaning. She was that rare parent that also becomes a best friend and confidante.
Coming from a large family, which commemorated holidays and birthdays with big celebrations, Kathy proudly continued this tradition. She loved celebrating Christmas and marveled at the beauty of the season and the warmth of family around her. Kathy was known to welcome anyone who needed a place to go for holidays and her generosity was constant. She could be found many nights on lengthy phone calls to her siblings just to "catch up," and her love for them and her high regard for their happiness was always apparent. She was also very close to both of her parents before they passed away. They sought her counsel on so many things and both Aline and Leo took great pride in her role within the community. Kathy's door was always open to family members and friends in need of a place to stay or a shoulder to lean on. She instilled these values within her children, and spread this love to all who entered her home.
Kathy's favorite pastimes were reading any book available, viewing a good crime drama series, and playing Scrabble – a game in which she was undefeated. She liked to sing and took great joy in music, movies, and the artistic creations of others. She loved to laugh and had a quick wit. She was fond of children and nearly always made friends with any she met. Kathy had a strong interest in the history of America, and frequently shared her appreciation of the good judgment and intelligence of the founding fathers. Her patriotism was strong and sincere.
Kathy loved to help people in need and was able to assist so very many by helping to find answers, to locate needed resources, and to solve issues with immediate involvement and sound advice. She was caring and compassionate and had a great memory for details and facts. Kathy Feindt-Bailey dearly loved the community she lived in and often expressed her joy at having made her life at the Beaches doing what she loved. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends who know that nobody can truly take her place in this world as she was a unique and kind-hearted woman, greatly respected and much loved.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Steven, and her two children, Aline and David Bailey, all of Jacksonville Beach.
She is also survived by her five siblings - Susan Feindt, Christina Feindt, Robert Feindt, Michaelyn Rossetti Edwards, and Anna Glover – and many friends, including Kathy Kuhner of Jacksonville, whom she considered an additonal sister.
Kathy's life will be celebrated by family, friends, and all of those within the community who wish to join at a later date. Please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020