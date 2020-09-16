1/1
Kay Leslie Nichols
1964 - 2020
KAY LESLIE NICHOLS
Kay Leslie Nichols, 55, passed away on September 1st, 2020. Kay was born in Gainesville, Florida, on October 7th, 1964, to Suzanne Sternberg and the late Jerome Elwer. Kay moved to Delphos, Ohio, where she attended St. Johns High school. Kay formed many friendships that continued throughout the years. After graduating in 1982, Kay moved to Naples, Florida, where she met the love of her life Glendal Ray Nichols. Her husband of 35 years preceded her in death in 2017.
Kay leaves behind her children, Ashley (Philip), Denice (Dennis), and Jamie (Stephanie). Kay was a beloved nana to Austin (Stephanie), Dakota, Trenten, Mckenzie, and Blake. She loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure and valued and cherished all the time we spent as a family.
Kay is also survived by her sisters, Kim and Kristy, and brothers, Kevin and Kelly. Kay leaves behind nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Kay will be missed by many for her huge heart, caring nature, and quick-witted sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 26th at 11:00 am, 4170 3rd Ave SW, Naples, FL 34119.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
September 16, 2020
She will be missed. Kay was a classmate and was a vibrant person. God Bless her and her family.
Francis German
Classmate
