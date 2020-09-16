KAY LESLIE NICHOLS

Kay Leslie Nichols, 55, passed away on September 1st, 2020. Kay was born in Gainesville, Florida, on October 7th, 1964, to Suzanne Sternberg and the late Jerome Elwer. Kay moved to Delphos, Ohio, where she attended St. Johns High school. Kay formed many friendships that continued throughout the years. After graduating in 1982, Kay moved to Naples, Florida, where she met the love of her life Glendal Ray Nichols. Her husband of 35 years preceded her in death in 2017.

Kay leaves behind her children, Ashley (Philip), Denice (Dennis), and Jamie (Stephanie). Kay was a beloved nana to Austin (Stephanie), Dakota, Trenten, Mckenzie, and Blake. She loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure and valued and cherished all the time we spent as a family.

Kay is also survived by her sisters, Kim and Kristy, and brothers, Kevin and Kelly. Kay leaves behind nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Kay will be missed by many for her huge heart, caring nature, and quick-witted sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 26th at 11:00 am, 4170 3rd Ave SW, Naples, FL 34119.

