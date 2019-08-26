|
KELLY KRISTEN GREEN HENDRIX
Kelly Kristen Green Hendrix, 57, after a lengthy illness, went to Heaven on August 21, 2019. Born in Charlotte, NC to Bruce and Karen Green, Kelly moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL when she was seven years old. After graduating from Fletcher Senior High School in 1980, Kelly earned a degree in Education from the University of North Florida. She spent 21 years teaching Math and Science, and mentoring thousands of Duval County's 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.
Kelly's family will miss her beautiful smile, including her devoted husband of thirty years, Michael A. Hendrix; son David Winters; sisters Cheryl Lilly (Jim) and Holly Green-Pellegrini (Mariano); brother Randy Green (Donna); nieces Randa Green, Kristin Green Moore, and Candice Green Franklin; grand- nieces Madison Franklin and Pepper Moore; grand-nephew Cullen Franklin; and loving cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, August 26 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz, Jacksonville Beach, FL, with Pastor Howard McMinn as officiant. Interment was held in H. Warren Smith Cemetery.
