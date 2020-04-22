|
|
KEN L. MURRAY
"Many people can play the notes; but few can stir the soul." Ken stirred the souls of all those who knew him.
Ken L. Murray passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the McGraw Community Hospice Center with Vicky, his loving wife of 53 years, and his precious daughter Lisa by his side. His adoring grandsons Max and Mason had said their goodbyes to him.
Ken put up a valiant fight against Alzheimer's and Dementia over the last year. He tried so hard to continue on as if life were normal – always trying to please his family.
Ken is survived by his wife Victoria; his daughter Lisa Whitaker; grandsons Max and Mason Whitaker; sisters Nancy (Paul) Rochester, Gloria (Lewis) Morrissey; brother-in-law Bill Bartley and many nieces and nephews. His father and mother, Don and Valera Murray; his son-in-law Mike Whitaker and sister-in-law Sally Bartley preceded Ken in death.
Ken and Vicky grew up in East Lansing, MI, graduated from MSU and moved to Colorado in the early 70's. Ken ran in the very first iconic BolderBoulder Marathon and skied most black diamond runs from Aspen to Boulder. In the 90's they moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL. Ken's real estate career included helping to establish Hidden Hills Country Club and Cimarrone Golf and Country Club into the unique neighborhoods they are today.
Ken and his dog became a fixture on 1st Street where they would just "hang out". He loved music and concerts (Rolling Stones, Eagles); if he could hear music, he would be dancing!
Everything Ken did in his life, he did with patience and kindness.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to offer a donation in honor of Ken, please do so to either Love Me True Rescue in PVB (www.lovemetruerescue.com) or Community Hospice of NE FL McGraw Center (https:// www.communityhospice.com/give/). Please visit his Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 23, 2020