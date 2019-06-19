KERSTIN SPAIN

Kerstin Spain, 76, of Neptune Beach, Florida, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born in Nordingrå, Sweden, on April 2, 1943. She met her sailor and future husband, W. Lee Spain, when his ship made a port call in Stockholm. The couple was married on April 3, 1966.

As the mother of two children, Kerstin took on the additional challenge of completing her education. She was a true life-long learner - earning a high school diploma via correspondence school, attending Christopher Newport College, earning her A.A. degree from Florida Junior College, attending the University of North Florida, and ultimately earning her B.A. in English from George Mason University.

Kerstin worked as a financial analyst in the Washington, D.C., area for a variety of defense contractors including Anteon Corporation. She enjoyed hobbies including needlework, gardening, and writing. She also enjoyed many adventures including camping, hiking, sailing, and travel-including a coast-to-coast solo journey in her Jeep. She hiked the Appalachian trail in Virginia and West Virginia and sailed the Chesapeake Bay.

She is survived by her husband, Lee; her son, Lee, and daughter-in-law, Christine; her son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Brandy, and her granddaughter, Evelyn. She is also survived by her two brothers in Sweden: Claus and Evert Sahlen.

A Committal Service will be held at 10:30 AM on July 15, 2019 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville.