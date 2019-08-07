|
|
L. SCOTT FREUDENTHAL
L. Scott Freudenthal, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, died suddenly at the age of 58, on August 1, 2019. Scott was born April 20, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri and was raised in St. Joseph, Missouri by a large and loving family to become the kindest man. He had a generous nature and a love for life, friends, and God. After graduating with a degree in Computer Science from Kansas State University in 1983, Scott's career included Altec, Florida Rock, and FCCJ. He later formed Penguintek for his computer consulting business and Watchanator for his inventions. Many in Amateur Radio know him as K2LSF and he was an officer in the Sawgrass Sport Shooting Association.
Scott is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ann; his father and mother, Frank and Salli Freudenthal; sisters, Caryl (Brad) Johnson, Elizabeth (Sean) Winn, Denise (Sheldon) Bender; and brother, Joe (Ali) Freudenthal. He will also be missed by all his beloved nieces, nephews and their children.
Following a small church service for family, everyone who would like to remember Scott is invited to the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 17, 1 Sawgrass Rd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 on August 15, 2019 from 7:30 pm-9:00 pm. Refreshments will be served and loving talk of Scott will be the agenda. Casual dress is encouraged. Directions to the lodge are available at https://jaxbeachrange.com/directions.php (your GPS will not provide directions.)
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Volunteers in Medicine Jacksonville at vim-jax.org.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 8, 2019