Larry Barnes
DAVID LAWRENCE (LARRY) BARNES
Larry Barnes, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. with his family. He was born in Lakeland, Florida in 1950 and in 1962 his family moved to the Beaches area. At that time, he attended Fletcher High School and became a 'Senator' for life. He was a valued member of the Class of 1968. In high school, he was an important member of the Fighting Senator football team and also, a member of the American Red Cross Beach Volunteer Life Saving Corp. He was 'forever' a Fletcher alumni and lifeguard.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9 A.M. in the lifeguard tradition at the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station. The members of his family that will be present with him for his paddle out memorial are: Elizabeth Barnes, Amanda Lyddane, Cindy, Mark, Sam, Katie, Frank, and Lori Schwartz.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
