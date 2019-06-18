LARRY LYNN HOBBS

Larry Lynn Hobbs affectionately known as 'The Hammer' died June 8, 2019. He was born August 4, 1964 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida to the late Charles Edward Hobbs and Willie Pearl Hobbs.

Graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School. He studied at Florida State College at Jacksonville. Larry was the first African American lifeguard in Neptune Beach. Never able to wander too far from his passion for the ocean Larry began his journey as a foreman at Safe Harbor Seafood Co. in Mayport FL.

As his friends try to put his personality into words, he has been expressed to be loving, loyal, and always welcoming. A few beautiful words to explain him:

"His heart was as big as the moon, his smile as bright as the morning sun."

-Sherry Day

"I can not recall a time of the fabric of this community that he wasn't woven into! He crossed barriers, he destroyed stereotypes, and he helped a great many people who had been raised in a time when prejudice was rampant."

- Kate Debolt

Larry leaves to cherish his memories his mother Willie Pearl Hobbs, God daughter Jamesha Walden, sister Vickie R. Jackson, brother Carlos E. Hobbs, sister Charlotte (Lisa) Turner, brother Victor M. Hobbs, a host of nieces and nephews, and his brother through love Chris Wooten, who has been by his side through thick and thin all the way to the end. For him and his whole Family who embraced Larry as their own, we are so truly appreciative and thankful.

The viewing/wake will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 6-8pm at Neptune Baptist Church, 407 3rd Street, Neptune Beach. The funeral will be held at Neptune Baptist Church on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow in Beaches Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Published in The Beaches Leader on June 20, 2019