LaVonne LaHatte


1925 - 2019
LaVonne LaHatte Obituary
LAVONNE LAHATTE
LaVonne LaHatte peacefully passed away in her sleep on December 19, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1925 and was married to Colonel William LaHatte, U.S. Army on March 31, 1943. Her son, Robert LaHatte and her only grandson, Adam LaHatte preceded her in death.
LaVonne's lively spirit and engaging personality will be greatly missed by her many friends in the Fleet Landing community where she resided since April 1993. She will also be missed by a host of people whose lives she touched so positively.
She will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery next to her beloved husband "Bill".
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Road Jacksonville, FL 32357.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
