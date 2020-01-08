|
LEAH DREXEL TIMMONS
Leah Drexel Timmons, 77, sadly passed away in Jacksonville on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born July 17, 1942, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Leah was raised in Coral Gables. She was a graduate of Coral Gables High School and was on the swim team as a diver.
She and her husband Frank were married in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. in 1977. They moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1979 where they lived for 40 years.
Leah loved to entertain and was an excellent cook. She was a very good tennis player and played with the Ponte Vedra Club team.
She loved to travel, especially to Europe, and enjoyed frequent Caribbean Cruises. Beach walks on the lookout for sharks teeth and special shells was a special pastime for her.
She loved fashion and was a regional sales manager for a prominent clothier, as well as a very successful realtor. She also worked in both her husband's and son's local businesses. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra, as well as a longtime member of the Ponte Vedra Club, and the Junior League of Jacksonville.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph "Drex" Drexel and Charlotte Leah and brother Todd Drexel.
She is survived by her husband L. Frank Timmons, her son Walker Allen and his wife Lisa, granddaughter Sarah Allen, brother Donald Drexel and step daughter Kim "Timmons" Moran.
Remembering her enthusiasm, kindness, thoughtfulness and sense of style, family and friends will miss her very much.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 9, 2020