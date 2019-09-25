|
|
LEEANN GAYLE SLIGH
Leeann Gayle Sligh passed away on September 21, 2019. She was born January 29, 1964 in La Mirada, California to Patricia Gayle and Lawrence Lee Sligh Jr. As a young child she grew up in Arkansas moving with the family to Jacksonville Florida in 1976. Leeann called Jacksonville home from that point forward attending Fletcher High School in Jacksonville Beach.
Leeann worked for many years at Big Lots and the Dollar Tree. She loved spending time with her grandkids and her dogs.
Leeann was preceded in death by her mother and father, son, Randall Lawrence Sligh, brother William Paul DeGraw and sister Virginia Ann Sligh. Leeann is survived by her long term soulmate Samuel Hickerson of Jacksonville, son Joshua Cooper (Jamie) in New Jersey, sister Wendy Sligh (George) of Jacksonville, brother Rusty Mason of Arizona, brother Steve "Zeke" Sligh (Debbie) in California and grandkids, the true loves of her life, Reegan, Jayden, Wesley and Arielle.
A memorial service is being considered for a later date.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 26, 2019