LEONARD WIMBUSH
Leonard Wimbush, 79, passed away peacefully at home December 18th, 2019. He was born in Glen Ridge, NJ and grew up in Kearney, NJ. He then lived in North Arlington from 1965 to 1973, when he moved to Ocean County, NJ. In 2006 he moved to Noblesville, IN followed by Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2016.
He was a Computer Room Supervisor for Fisher-Stevens, then Clark-O'Neill for many years. He also volunteered with the North Arlington Volunteer Fire company. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and socializing with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; daughter, Diane (James) Vuotto; sons, Robert and Kenneth Wimbush, and Kenneth's partner Failynn Tocci; grandchildren, Gina, Gabrielle, Kiera, Leah; step-grandsons, Kqaudynn and Braesynn; and sister-in-law, Barbara Reilly.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020