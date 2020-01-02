Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Wimbush,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Wimbush,

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Wimbush, Obituary
LEONARD WIMBUSH
Leonard Wimbush, 79, passed away peacefully at home December 18th, 2019. He was born in Glen Ridge, NJ and grew up in Kearney, NJ. He then lived in North Arlington from 1965 to 1973, when he moved to Ocean County, NJ. In 2006 he moved to Noblesville, IN followed by Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2016.
He was a Computer Room Supervisor for Fisher-Stevens, then Clark-O'Neill for many years. He also volunteered with the North Arlington Volunteer Fire company. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and socializing with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; daughter, Diane (James) Vuotto; sons, Robert and Kenneth Wimbush, and Kenneth's partner Failynn Tocci; grandchildren, Gina, Gabrielle, Kiera, Leah; step-grandsons, Kqaudynn and Braesynn; and sister-in-law, Barbara Reilly.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -