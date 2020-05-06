|
LOUISE SCHAFFER JOHNSON
11/15/60 - 4/20/20
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
It is with great sadness that the family of Louise Schaffer Johnson announces her sudden passing on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 59. Louise will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Geraldine; children, Chad (Rachel), and Cricket (Philip); she will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Hudson, Hadley Grace, and Hanes; sister, Michele (Nicky); brother, Arthur (Beverly); and sister-in-law, Miren. Louise was predeceased by her father, Charles J. Schaffer. Louise was born in Philadelphia, PA, and spent most her life Cherry Hill, NJ. She attended Chestnut Hill College and Ohio Wesleyan University. Louise had made a successful career for herself in the corporate world at Blue Cross Blue shield until she decided to follow her passion for gardening in landscape design. She was a true artist when it came to flowers and was the finishing touch that made a house a home for her many customers turned friends. Louise will be remembered for her kind heart, love of her family, and infectious smile. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to The Garden Club of Jacksonville. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 7, 2020