LOUISE SUDUL

Louise Sudul passed away peacefully 20 June, 2020 at home on Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. She was 99.

Born in Duquesne, Pa. Louise resided in Florida since 1952. A highlight of her working career was at Stockton, Whatley, Davin & Co. (SWD) in Jacksonville, FL.

She is survived by her daughter Julia Sudul (Ilonka), Grandson Ben Sudul (Mel) Berry, Great Grandson Jordon Berry/ Vancouver Island. Nephew Charles (Phyliss) Douglass III & many Nieces & Nephews. Predeceased by her husband Harry W. Sudul & Son Harry W. Sudul II (Toby.) and siblings Rosemary Wilson, Leona Cole, Robert Brennen, Josephine Wright, Joseph R. Brennen, & Regis Brennen.

We'll remember Louise as being "Jolly Good." Always ready for a laugh, passing on a smile & celebrating life. She enjoyed traveling the world & many joyful years at the Ponte Vedra Club, Gym and especially dancing with Harry at Happy Hour.

A special Thank You to Louise's Angels/Care Team: Lynette, Stacey, Mary, Christina, & Brenda.

A service at Christ Episcopal Church Chapel will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction Beaches Chapel By Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

