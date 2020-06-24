Louise Sudul
LOUISE SUDUL
Louise Sudul passed away peacefully 20 June, 2020 at home on Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. She was 99.
Born in Duquesne, Pa. Louise resided in Florida since 1952. A highlight of her working career was at Stockton, Whatley, Davin & Co. (SWD) in Jacksonville, FL.
She is survived by her daughter Julia Sudul (Ilonka), Grandson Ben Sudul (Mel) Berry, Great Grandson Jordon Berry/ Vancouver Island. Nephew Charles (Phyliss) Douglass III & many Nieces & Nephews. Predeceased by her husband Harry W. Sudul & Son Harry W. Sudul II (Toby.) and siblings Rosemary Wilson, Leona Cole, Robert Brennen, Josephine Wright, Joseph R. Brennen, & Regis Brennen.
We'll remember Louise as being "Jolly Good." Always ready for a laugh, passing on a smile & celebrating life. She enjoyed traveling the world & many joyful years at the Ponte Vedra Club, Gym and especially dancing with Harry at Happy Hour.
A special Thank You to Louise's Angels/Care Team: Lynette, Stacey, Mary, Christina, & Brenda.
A service at Christ Episcopal Church Chapel will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction Beaches Chapel By Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
