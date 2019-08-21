|
LYNN G. BENNER
Lynn G. Benner, 94, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away on August 15, 2019 after a short illness. Born on December 26, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA, Lynn lived in Los Angeles, CA, for many years before relocating to Jacksonville in 1956.
Lynn became an accomplished artist while in California, becoming an invited member of the American Pen Women's Group. Her works have been displayed in many galleries, including the Artists' Colony in Laguna Beach, CA, and the Artists' Gallery in Jacksonville.
Lynn is survived by two loving daughters, Kimberly Benner Ramsaier (Paul II) and Julia Benner Smith (Dr. Dennis) and by three granddaughters who truly cherished their Grandma "Duck-Duck," Alexandra Carlye and Stephanie Anne Ramsaier of Jacksonville and Morgan Chandler Smith of Denver, CO. Lynn is predeceased by her late husband of 60 years, Dexter. Dexter's daughter, Christine Benner Williams, and two grandsons, Daren and Gary Ellis, also survive.
Following Lynn's death and in accordance with her desires, the family conducted a private ceremony for the immediate family members. Lynn's final directives also included that she be cremated, that her ashes be mixed with those of her devoted husband Dexter, and that their combined remains be spread upon the waves of the Atlantic Ocean in Atlantic Beach, a place that she and Dexter loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lynn's honor to Community Hospice McGraw Center of Jacksonville. Also, the family urges friends to visit Morgan's Facebook page to share their thoughts and memories about the marvelous, unforgettable, talented, caring and loving woman, Lynn Benner.
God bless you, Lynn. We love you and will miss you terribly.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 22, 2019