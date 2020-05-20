|
MADELYN HOATSON CROWE
Madelyn Hoatson Crowe, 74, passed away on May 10, 2020. After a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis and related health conditions, she died in her sleep at home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Madé, as she was known to her friends, was born in Hinsdale, Illinois in 1945.
A career in nursing, and many years of volunteer and charity work reflected Madé's love of helping others. She found peace in the mountains of Vermont and California, and the beaches of Florida. Madé loved listening to music, especially the Grateful Dead. Her culinary skill, creativity, and sharp wit impressed friends and family, who will remember her fondly.
Madé is survived by her son Ramsey William Crowe, born in 1977, his wife Megan Black Crowe, grandson Samuel Elliott Crowe, her son Elliott Robert Crowe, born in 1981, his partner Rebecca Thomas, her mother, Joan Roehler Hoatson, her sisters Katherine Hoatson Gullaksen and Cornelia Hoatson Mihelich, her ex-husband Bill Crowe, many loving nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Taki. She was predeceased by her father James Ramsey Hoatson, Jr.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be scheduled once social distancing and pandemic safety are no longer a concern. The family asks that any memorial donations be made in her name to the or a local food pantry.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 21, 2020