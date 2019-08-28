Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Manuel Antonio Amaral


1936 - 2019
Manuel Antonio Amaral Obituary
MANUEL ANTONIO AMARAL
Manuel Antonio Amaral, 82, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away August 17, 2019. He was born in Saint Michael, Azores, Portugal on December 7, 1936. Manuel graduated from Escola Industrial de Ponto del Gada. He was married to Armanda Pimentel Amaral on February 3, 1963. Manuel was a local business owner working with his wife and family at Dunkin' Donuts. He had a passion for the Sporting Club of Portugal, Portuguese Sports Club, all soccer and his granddaughter, Madison.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Paula Johns and Valter Amaral; granddaughter, Madison Amaral; and sister, Theresa Caravalho.
A memorial Mass will be held 11:00 am, Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
