MARGARET "MOLLI" HOOVER

Margaret "Molli" Hoover, 72, passed away in her home on September 4, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1948. She has been a resident of Jacksonville Beach since 1984 where she taught at Fletcher High School for 40 years.

She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She always made everyone laugh with her wit and feel loved with her charm. She always put others first and never complained about any obstacle in her path. If you knew her, your life was better because of it.

Molli will be missed by her husband Gary, her three children William, Adrian, and Kearney, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, her sisters Jacqui and Missi, and many friends.

A mass will be held September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave. North, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

