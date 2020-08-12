1/1
Margaret L. Murphy
MARGARET L. MURPHY
Margaret L. Murphy of Ponte Vedra Beach went to be with her heavenly Father on August 9, 2020. She was born in Sarasota, FL and grew up in Quincy, FL. She moved to Madison, WI after marrying John J. Murphy and they raised their family there. Maggie graduated from Huntington College in Alabama and had a successful business career. When she and John retired, they moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Maggie was a master level bridge player, theatre and symphony goer, international traveler, gracious hostess and style maven. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady Star of the Sea parish in Ponte Vedra, converting to Catholicism upon her marriage. She was dearly loved by her family, enjoyed many friends, and was always on the go. Maggie spent her last few years at Cypress Village, Clairebridge Memory Care. The family is thankful for the staff's care and kindness.
Maggie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, John J. Murphy. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Patneau (Austin F.) and Mary Stutts (David), three grandchildren, Caitlin, Austin M. and Dana, and four great grandchildren, Riley, Zoey, Lilith and Jolie.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. We will wear masks and will practice physical distance. Her cremated remains will be interred in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Alzheimer's Research, www.alzheimers.org or to Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy.
Todd & Darlene Collins
Friend
