MARIE C. (SMITH) RUFFALO

Marie C. (Smith) Ruffalo, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died at the age of 89 on July 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Marie was born in Evanston, IL on May 3, 1931, the youngest of three children to Philip J. Smith and Rose M. (Fish) Smith. Her paternal grandfather, John P. Smith, was a prominent Chicago-area official and businessman. Smith Park in Evanston, IL is named after him. The Smiths were early settlers of northern Chicago dating to the early-to-mid 1800s. Marie's maternal grandmother immigrated from Luxemburg and settled in Kenosha, WI.

Marie grew up and was married in Kenosha, WI to Vincent J. Ruffalo. They were married for 67 years. Vincent was a senior sales executive for Prudential Insurance Co. and Marie was the matriarch of the family. As Vince's career advanced, they moved several times while raising four daughters.

In retirement, they lived in Old Ponte Vedra Beach for over 30 years where Vincent passed away in 2018.

Marie, as the granddaughter of a Parks Commissioner and the daughter of an auto repair shop owner, carried these considerable talents into the next generation. She made custom furniture, was handy around the house, and managed the home. its landscape and gardens.

She was an active doubles tennis player at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club until very late in life as well as a devoted member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

She is survived by her four children. Linda Mercer, St. Augustine, FL; Cathy Callahan, (John), Herndon, VA; Sharon Hoover, Ponte Vedra, FL; and Lori Casazza (William), High Point, NC. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a son-in-law, James Hoover Jr.

A private graveside service was held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, through Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.



