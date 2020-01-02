|
|
MARION SIMPSON STACY
Marion Simpson Stacy, age 65, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away December 31, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born November 25, 1954 in Key West, Florida to the late Ray Simpson and Estelle Drozd Simpson. Marion was a lifelong resident of the Beaches community and a 1972 graduate of Fletcher High School. She was a very strong and determined woman. When she decided to do something, she did it, and did it well. Marion's favorite hobby was her dogs, she even cooked full meals for them. Marion enjoyed walks on the beach and lounging around the pool. More than anything else Marion loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Richard Stacy of Atlantic Beach, FL; children Gary Palm, Jr. of Denver, CO, Raymie (Jyramie) Gordon of Yulee, FL, Timothy Stacy of Atlantic Beach, FL, Dallas (Brian) Oliver of Atlantic Beach, FL, and Skyler Stacy of Jacksonville Beach, FL; sisters, Millie Weisberg of DE, Dayle Kelloway of Jacksonville, FL, and Deborah Abriam of Palm Valley, FL; 3 grandchildren, Devin Palm of Austin, TX, Payton Gordon of Yulee, FL, and Garrison Gordon of Yulee, FL.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Beaches Memorial Park with Mr. Milton Hall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020