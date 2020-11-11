MARISA MOULTON

Marisa Moulton, 63, of Neptune Beach, passed way October 30, 2020. Marisa as born October 11, 1957. Marisa grew up in Murray Hill on the Westside of Jacksonville. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, she moved to the beaches and spent the rest of her life there. Marisa married Jerry Moulton on September 26, 1992 and they had 28 wonderful years together.

Marisa loved people and making them laugh. She did that while working in retail and later as a waitress for many years at the Homestead Restaurant., Ellen's Kitchen, and finally Players Cafe. She made many friends there and never met a stranger. Marisa loved animals, especially her Cocker Spaniels "Cocoa and Peaches". One of her favorite things was visiting her in-laws ranch and spending the day with all the farm animals.

Marisa is survived by her brother, Glenn Gaynon, nephew, Eric Gaynon and his wife Aisha Gaynon.

Memorial service will be held at Kelly Farm on November 21, 2020 at 10 AM, 5895 County Road 214, St. Augustine, Fl 32084.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Fl.

