|
|
MARJORIE ANN MICHAUD
Marjorie Ann Michaud (also known as Margie, Mom, Grandma, GG) was born on September 19, 1932, and passed away from heart failure on March 30, 2020. Marjorie moved to Atlantic Beach, Florida in 1962 with her husband, John Stanford and their four children. She was preceded in death by her first child, Johnny Stevens, her first husband John Stanford, and her second husband Walter Michaud. She left behind four children; Randy Lee Stanford, Jay Jeffrey Stanford, Paul Allen Stanford, Jonelle Susann Stanford, plus ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Marjorie was born in Clinton, Iowa to Ula and Aaron Hershire. After moving to Bremerton, Washington, she married a young sailor when she was seventeen. They travelled around the world with the Navy until they settled in Atlantic Beach in 1962. Marjorie was strong willed and worked continuously from the time she married until her second retirement at age 82. She was famous for saying, "Don't tell me I can't! I'll show you I can." She was a medical transcriptionist at the Beaches Hospital for over thirty years and worked for various other medical groups until her fingers could no longer keep up with her mind.
She enjoyed all types of music and could play just about any musical instrument including the piano, guitar, flute, violin, organ, and ukulele. Her children have many fond memories of her whimsical self-composed songs. She was also fond of expressing herself through poetry. She was proud to be self-sufficient and provided for her family for much of her life by herself. She always had a soft spot for animals and loved her pets as family.
Margie was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach for almost sixty years. She sang in the choir, assisted in the office, and typed the Church Bulletins. In that church she baptized her youngest child, married her second husband, attended the weddings of three of her children, and attended the baptisms, confirmations, and weddings of several of her grandchildren.
Mom, Margie, was the cornerstone of her family. She was a nurturer and was always willing to listen and offer comfort and loving support. She said for long as she could remember all she wanted was to have a large family. She has left a void in our lives but will be remembered lovingly.
Excerpt from "Me, Myself, and I" by Margie Michaud:
"I want to be a mother
and have a lot of kids"
The Lord must have heard,
and true to my word
That's exactly what I did."
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Margie's life will be held at a future time. If you would like to offer a token of appreciation to Margie, she would be honored if you make a donation to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 9, 2020