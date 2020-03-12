|
MARJORIE ANN YETTMAN
Marjorie Anne Yettman, 74, resident of Atlantic Beach since 1973, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born in Stoke-on-Trent, England on August 10, 1945. She graduated from Honey Creek High School in Terre Haute, Indiana, with the Class of 1963.
She married Nelson E. Yettman on June 15, 1965; he predeceased her on June 8, 2017. The couple was married one week shy of 52 years.
Marjorie Anne had a career in shoe sales at the Navy Exchange. While her husband served on active duty in the U.S. Navy, she served as a Navy wife and mom. She loved her family and enjoyed knitting and cooking for them. Immigrating from England as a child with her parents, she maintained her interest in the British Monarch, especially Princess Diana. Her love of dachshunds, home improvement shows and music made for a lively household wherever the Navy moved them. With the voice of an angel, Marjorie loved to sing and passed along her talents to her family.
Surviving family members include her children, Michelle (David) Duve, Jon (Melissa) Yettman; grandchildren, David, Wayne, Seryna Duve, Alana Elrod, Michelle (Tyler) Mobley, Tabitha Yettman, Courtney Yettman; great-grandchildren, Athena Grace, Aryea, Autumn and Emily; sister, Susan Miller; brother, David (Bernadette) Leach; several aunts and uncles, as well as, many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Private inurnment at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020