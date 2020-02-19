|
MARY BUTERA WRENN
Mary Butera Wrenn, born August 11, 1920 in Serradifalco, Sicily, daughter of the late Liborio Butera and Leonarda Arcamese passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at age 99, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
In 1982, Mary retired from The United States Department of Health, Education, and Welfare after a dedicated career in administrative services. A first-generation American, Mary was a proud patriot and became a naturalized citizen in 2009. She was a beloved friend to many and a devoted mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, compassion, and her devotion to the Catholic Church, which included daily dedications to the canonized saints through rosary beads and prayer cards.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dalton Wrenn; brothers, Angelo Butera, and Salvatore Butera; sister, Josephine Butera Pantano; grandchild, Adam Kacena; and great-grandchild Lena Cortese. She is survived by her brothers, Charles Butera, Leo Butera; daughters, Carolyn Cortese, JoAnne Kacena, Angela Mella, and Mary Louise Faulds; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 19th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 20, 2020