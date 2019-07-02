Home

Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park
1500 Main St.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-1166
MARY ELIZABETH KEPNER MOULTON

MARY ELIZABETH KEPNER MOULTON Obituary
MARY ELIZABETH KEPNER MOULTON
Mary Elizabeth Kepner Moulton, 92, of Atlantic Beach, FL went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was a native of Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Atlantic Beach since 1962.
She is survived by her sister: Carol Clark of Shelton, WA, Three children: Richard Moulton of Greenbush, ME, Judith Pellegrino of St. Augustine, FL, and Karen Jackson of Carson City, NV., eight Grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Mary attended Oak Harbor Baptist Church and San Mateo Baptist Church for many years. There will be a visitation on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main St. Atlantic Beach, FL with the funeral service in the cemetery chapel at Beaches Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 3, 2019
