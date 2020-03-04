|
MRS. MARY IRENE DIX BARBEE
Mary Irene Dix Barbee, 55, of Ponte Vedra, FL, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.
A native of Alamance County, she was the wife of Dexter Barbee, Jr., and daughter of the late Junior Lindsey Dix and Mary Whitley, who survives.
Mrs. Barbee was retired from Proponent Federal Credit Union and was the Regional District Manager. She was a member of Redeemer Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Irene's infectious energy could always brighten up a room. She deeply loved and cared for her family and friends. She had a kind and giving spirit who was always willing to give both her time and love to all those around her. She loved the Lord her God and enjoyed serving her church.
Surviving are her husband, of the home; two sons, Stuart Hunter of Greensboro and Bradley Hunter of Burlington; two step-sons, Dustin Barbee and Travis Barbee; two sisters, Janet Harmon (Tim) of Graham, and Angela D. Brecht (Blaine) of Glen Allen, VA; a brother, Ron L. Dix (Claudia) of Whitsett; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Irene was also preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Scott of Morehead, NC.
In honor of her wishes the family will have a private gathering to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary's house, 1230 Walnut Grove Lane, Snow Camp, NC 27349 or Livingfreeministries.net
Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 5, 2020