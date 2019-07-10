Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Jean Ligus Obituary
MARY JEAN LIGUS
Mary Jean Ligus, 83, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI on November 18, 1935. Mary graduated from Michigan State University where she received a master's degree in Social Work. She married George Ligus on July 13, 1976. Mary had a career in social work for the Teenage Parent Program in Louisville, KY and the Children's Home Society (adoption) in Jacksonville. She was a member of the National Association of Social workers (NASW) and had a passion for fishing, boating and reading.
In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by her daughter, Debra Sue Nolan; son, Michael Scott Pieper; grandchildren, Andrew and Lilly Pieper; and sister, Shirley.
A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held 11AM, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 11, 2019
