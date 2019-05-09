Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM
at the beach
at Magnolia & 1st
Neptune Beach, FL
Mary Sorrells Obituary
Mary Sorrells of Starke, Fl. Born September 19, 1939 passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Mary leaves behind a husband, Raymond, of 48 years.
Her daughter, Debi Lamprecht of Neptune Beach, Fl. Her grandchildren, Kasey Lamprecht McClendon (Mike) and Brent Lamprecht, both of Atlantic Beach, Fl. And her great-grandson Zachariah McClendon. Also her son Tommy Banks (Louise) from Callahan, Fl.
Mary was a step-mother to Rodney Sorrells & Kim Sorrells (Brian) of St Petersburg, Fl. Step grandchildren Jessie & Amber and their children.
Mary also leaves behind a sister, Bonnie LeMoine McDonough (Joe) of Jacksonville Fl. Along with many nieces & nephews.
Mary's mother, Mary LeMoine, her brothers Ralph & Joe pre-deceased her.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the beach, at Magnolia & 1st, Neptune Beach, on May 19, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 9, 2019
