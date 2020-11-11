1/1
Mary T. Newman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY T. NEWMAN
Mary T. Newman, longtime resident of Jacksonville Beach left us peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was born in Santo Domingo on April 23, 1923 and lived her life growing up in St. Thomas, VI until 1949, when she and her husband Dave and sons Jim and David moved to Jacksonville Beach Florida.
She is predeceased by her husband Dave Newman, sisters Charmaine, Edna, Stella, Lucy and Valerie. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Angie), David (Shirley), Paul (Cath); Grandchildren, Sheila, Gita, Asia and Ravi and their families, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She is also survived by so many friends who she always referred to as her extended family (you know who you are).
She has chosen to be cremated and put in the ocean (her first love) with her beloved Stevie (her cat), there will be no services.
To all that we could not contact or mention when you put you feet in the sand she will be with you, She loved you all.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Jacksonville Humane Society in the name of Mary T. (Stevie B) Newman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved