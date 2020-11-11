MARY T. NEWMAN

Mary T. Newman, longtime resident of Jacksonville Beach left us peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was born in Santo Domingo on April 23, 1923 and lived her life growing up in St. Thomas, VI until 1949, when she and her husband Dave and sons Jim and David moved to Jacksonville Beach Florida.

She is predeceased by her husband Dave Newman, sisters Charmaine, Edna, Stella, Lucy and Valerie. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Angie), David (Shirley), Paul (Cath); Grandchildren, Sheila, Gita, Asia and Ravi and their families, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She is also survived by so many friends who she always referred to as her extended family (you know who you are).

She has chosen to be cremated and put in the ocean (her first love) with her beloved Stevie (her cat), there will be no services.

To all that we could not contact or mention when you put you feet in the sand she will be with you, She loved you all.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Jacksonville Humane Society in the name of Mary T. (Stevie B) Newman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

