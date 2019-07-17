MARY VIRGINIA COX

Mary Virginia Cox, 87, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away on July 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's. Mary was born in Arlington, Virginia on December 11, 1931 and graduated from Washington and Lee High School before receiving an Associate in Arts degree in Library Science from Richard Bland Community College, Petersburg, Virginia.

She was married to Crawford "Joe" Cox on November 2, 1931. At that time, Joe was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and Mary became a devoted military wife throughout Joe's 22 year career. Together they traveled to Germany, to multiple military bases throughout the United States and finally to Ethiopia where Joe finished his career as a Lieutenant Colonel. Mary and Joe moved to Jacksonville Beach in 1970 and immediately embraced the beach life. Joe began his second career with the City of Jacksonville and Mary continued to stay at home and take care of their five boys. When the boys grew older, Joe left the City of Jacksonville and started Number 1 Cycles with three of the boys (Neal, Norman, and David) and Mary started her 20-year career working for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a case inspector. Mary was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal workers and had a passion for traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe of 68 years, her sister Dorothy Sarakon and her daughter Cheryl Todd. She is survived by her 5 sons, Crawford J. Cox III (Ann), Neptune Beach; Gerald M. Cox (Meg), Cocoa Beach; Neal E. Cox (Marshella), Merritt Island; Norman W. Cox, Atlantic Beach; David B. Cox Jacksonville Beach; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and her loving brother, Ted Clark.

The Funeral was held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Published in The Beaches Leader on July 18, 2019