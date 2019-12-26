|
|
MARYANN LIND HAAS
Maryann Lind Haas passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in New Jersey in 1936.
She received her B.S. Degree in education from Immaculata University in Pennsylvania, and did post-graduate studies in education at Temple University in Philadelphia.
Mrs. Haas was certified in education in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She taught public elementary school full-time in those two states, and part-time in Oklahoma while her husband was in Officers' Basic Training at Fort Sill.
She was a landscape art photographer for many years and won juried shows. As part of this, she has built a collection of museum-quality, vintage photographic art by many of the world's greatest photographers.
She was heavily involved in volunteer work all her life. Since relocating to Jacksonville, Florida she has been a Board Member for six years and Membership Chairperson for FOCUS Cummer, a Docent for the Cummer Museum, a member of the Art Exhibition Committee of Ponte Vedra Cultural Center, Vice President of Questers of Ponte Vedra Beach, and a member of the Plantation Country Club Membership Committee.
Before relocating with her husband to Ponte Vedra Beach from Malibu, California in 1994 she was a Docent for the Malibu Lagoon Museum. Mrs. Haas had been a Co-Chairperson of the Art Committee of the Philadelphia Country Club, Co-Chairperson of the Social Committee of the Hudson Country Club of Ohio, Co-Chairperson of the Shipley School Annual Christmas Shop in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, President of the Women's Club of Hudson, Ohio, President of Questers of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Vice President and Treasurer of the Southern New Jersey chapter of the American Association of University Women, and member of the Cooper Hospital Board Junior Committee, New Jersey.
She also was a committee member for the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show, Philadelphia Drama Guild, Hospitality Philadelphia Style, Philadelphia Heart Ball, and the Cleveland Orchestra. She was also a member of the Republican Women's Committee of Hudson, Ohio and Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Haas is a past member of the Country Club of Hudson, Ohio, the Cotillion Society of Cleveland, the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce Club, the Cleveland Athletic Club, the Philadelphia Country Club, the Union League Club of Philadelphia, and the Plantation Country Club and the Sawgrass Tournament Players Club both of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Mrs. Haas is survived by her husband, Edward, of 61 years; son, Dr. Eric Haas of Atlantic Beach, Florida; daughter, Gretchen Theodore and son-in-law Mark Theodore; and grandchildren, Alexander and Helena, all of Los Angeles California.
Services will be held privately in California.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 27, 2019