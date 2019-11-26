|
MASON "LANCE" MILLER
Mason "Lance" Miller, age 75, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away November 21, 2019 at the McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born December 14, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Clarence Lance Miller and Martha Regina Francis Miller. Lance was a veteran who honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida and also went on to graduate as the first class at Florida Coastal School of Law. Lance has been a resident of Jacksonville Beach the last 35 years and enjoyed golf and traveling.
Lance is survived by his loving wife, Christi Love Miller of Jacksonville Beach, FL; children Tara (Jeb) Bass of VA, and Shane Miller of CO; and several grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 27, 2019