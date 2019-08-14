Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church
Matthew Brandon Hodges


1991 - 2019
Matthew Brandon Hodges Obituary
MATTHEW BRANDON HODGES
Matthew Brandon Hodges, 28, passed away August 11, 2019. He was born May 26, 1991 in Jacksonville, FL. Matthew graduated from Nease High School in 2009 where he was a member of ROTC.
Matthew was a faithful friend and incredible son and brother. Matthew always had a smile on his face and was quick to give you a hug and a laugh whenever you needed it. His spirit and love for life will truly be missed but he is now at peace in heaven with his brothers. Psalms 23: 4-6 states "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows. Surely goodness and loving kindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."
Matthew is survived by his parents Kevin and Laurie Hodges; maternal grandparents Terry and Sharon Fowler; paternal grandmother Alice Hodges. He is preceded in death by his brothers Michael Zachary Hodges and Hunter Jay Hodges; grandfather Elmer Jason Hodges; great grandmothers Dorothy Jefferies and Madeline Fowler.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Ponte Vedra Valley.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
