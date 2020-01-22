|
MAURICE M. JOHNSON
Maurice M. Johnson, fondly known as "Moose" to his family and "Moe" to his tennis and poker family, passed away on January 18, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. We all know he was an easy person to love. Always happy, positive, kind, a true blessing to all of us.
An adoring husband, survived by his loving, devoted wife Patricia (Pat) Johnson, three children Don (Jini) Barkhurst, Linda Castleberry, April (Lou) Olmeda and granddaughters Isabel Barkhurst and Kaitlyn Ball who will always love him and miss him. Also surviving are stepsons Tim and Steve Meissen, and step grandchildren Gerin, Timothy and Elise Meissen, and great grandson Kaiden Meissen. Preceding him in death were his wife of 37 years, Linda B. Johnson (2008) and granddaughter, Alexis Ball (1995).
Born in Akron, Ohio in 1944 where he resided until his 1987 move to Jacksonville. Moose was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne division of the Army during the Vietnam war, he received the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Medal. Employed for 37 years at BF Goodrich as a Senior Lab Technician retiring in 2003. He began another seven-year career as Assistant Tennis Pro at Huguenot Tennis Center for the City of Jacksonville Beach and then as a Court Attendant for the City of Jacksonville until the end of July, 2019.
In lieu of a traditional funeral, there will be a Life Celebration party to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 23, 2020