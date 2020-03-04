|
|
MELODIE ANN CALLANDER
Melodie Ann Callander, age 67, passed away peacefully in her home on February 25, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1952 in Hialeah, FL to Margarite and Frederick Lamprecht. Melodie lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed working in her yard, crafting, and spending time with family and friends.
Melodie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Callander of Jacksonville, FL; her son Will "Corky" Callander and his wife Brandi; her grandchildren Dalton Kilis, Coby Callander, Kyleigh Callander and Cameron Wright. Her great grandchildren, Levi, Luna Rae, and Mason James Haston. She Is further survived by her brothers Bill, Tom and Rick Lamprecht; sister Alicia Nettie along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Family, friends and others whose lives Melodie has touched are invited to "A Celebration of Life" on March 7th, 2020 at 2pm at 4 Oakwood Rd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 5, 2020