MELVILLE "MEL" CLIFFORD HALL
Melville "Mel" Clifford Hall, age 88, of Palm Valley, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the McGraw Center for Caring, Jacksonville.
Mel was born September 2, 1931 in Jacksonville, Florida to Marguerite Johnson Hall and Frank Russell Hall, Sr. He graduated from Landon High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the University of Florida. He served our great nation as a corporal for two years in the U.S. Army.
He married Carolyn Daughtry on December 23, 1960. Both of them were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed on September 2, 1970 in The Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2013.
A lifelong Gator fan, Mel never missed a Gator football or basketball game. He will long be remembered for his love of hunting and fishing.
Mel is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Lyons (Rick) and Melinda Bryan (Keith); three grandchildren, Christopher, Heather, Manuel; and 8 great-grandchildren. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Frank Russell Hall, Jr. and sister, Shirley Hendrix.
Visitation with family and friends will be from 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Funeral Service at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 440 Penman Rd., Neptune Beach. Mel will be laid to rest with his beloved wife during a private service at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hardage-giddensbeacheschapel.com
for the Hall family.