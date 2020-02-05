|
|
MELVIN ARD
Melvin Ard, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Melvin was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 27, 1943. He attended Terry Parker High School and later resided in Palm Valley, Florida where he lived for the majority of the remainder of his life. Melvin was a friend and neighbor to many in the community and held the position of Commander for the American Legion #233 from 1983-1984.
He is survived by his daughter, Shanon (Ard) Voce, a sister Doris Polly, and grandkids Vanson and Siena.
There will be a celebration of life held for Melvin on Saturday, February 8th at 6:00pm at the American Legion #233, 560 N. Wilderness Trail, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020