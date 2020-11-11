MICHAEL A. BOLL
Michael A. Boll, 56, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1964 in Newport News, Virginia. He graduated from Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Florida. He attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida and graduated with a Master's Degree in Business. Michael was employed by Florida State University and previously by the State of Florida.
Michael is survived by his parents DeVillo "Chuck" Boll and mother Marilyn Boll; brothers, Thomas (Angela) and Peter (Jennifer) Boll; sister Mary (Randy) Carlson; nephews Zachary Carlson, Alexander Boll, Declan Boll, Grayson Boll, niece Zoe Carlson and girlfriend Lourena Maxwell.
Mike was a member of the Shell Point Sailboard Club, Gulf Winds Track Club, the Cheeky Monkeys Cycling Group, the Wednesday Night Chaires Group and the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association. Michael was a three time Ironman Triathlete an avid cyclist, runner and all around outdoorsman.
Visitation will be on Wednesday Night, November 11, 2020 at Quinn-Shalz Funeral home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be in Erie, Pennsylvania at Calvary Cemetery in a family plot. A celebration of Michael will be held in Tallahassee, Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to Gulf Winds Track Club at https://www.gulfwinds.org/chenoweth
or a charity of your choice
in Memory of Michael Boll. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.
Arrangements by...