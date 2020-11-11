1/1
Michael A. Boll
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
MICHAEL A. BOLL
Michael A. Boll, 56, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1964 in Newport News, Virginia. He graduated from Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Florida. He attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida and graduated with a Master's Degree in Business. Michael was employed by Florida State University and previously by the State of Florida.
Michael is survived by his parents DeVillo "Chuck" Boll and mother Marilyn Boll; brothers, Thomas (Angela) and Peter (Jennifer) Boll; sister Mary (Randy) Carlson; nephews Zachary Carlson, Alexander Boll, Declan Boll, Grayson Boll, niece Zoe Carlson and girlfriend Lourena Maxwell.
Mike was a member of the Shell Point Sailboard Club, Gulf Winds Track Club, the Cheeky Monkeys Cycling Group, the Wednesday Night Chaires Group and the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association. Michael was a three time Ironman Triathlete an avid cyclist, runner and all around outdoorsman.
Visitation will be on Wednesday Night, November 11, 2020 at Quinn-Shalz Funeral home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be in Erie, Pennsylvania at Calvary Cemetery in a family plot. A celebration of Michael will be held in Tallahassee, Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to Gulf Winds Track Club at https://www.gulfwinds.org/chenoweth or a charity of your choice in Memory of Michael Boll. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 11, 2020
Rest In Peace Mike! Our prayers are with the entire family. I knew Mike in my youth but know his brother Peter better. May the good memories lift your hearts.
Lisa Lincoln
Friend
November 10, 2020
I'm so sad to hear this news. I worked with Mike at DOH and we sometimes ran together at lunchtime. He talked me into one of my first cross-country runs and even let me borrow his shoes! I will miss hearing Mike's "good job" at future races. RIP, Mike. You will be missed.
Heather Malloy
Friend
November 10, 2020
Mike was a co-worker and a friend; I'm so sorry that we lost him. My heart goes out to his family, girlfriend, and his many friends in the Tallahassee community. Godspeed on your journey, Mike.
Sonja Guthrie
Coworker
November 10, 2020
R.I.P. God bless.
Marcia Morton McAllister
Family
November 10, 2020
Glad I got to meet and know you even if it was for a short time. Prayers for family and friends during this difficult time.
Mary Thomas
Friend
November 10, 2020
Such a nice person and a good co-worker. So sad to see this. RIP Mike!
Kelly Gregg
Coworker
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Mike through the track club. He was a upbeat, easy going, and always up for doing anything. It is hard to believe he is gone because he was a staple in our track club. He will be missed.
Laura McDermott
Friend
