MICHAEL ALEXANDER TAYLOR
1998 - 2020
We want to honor Michael Alexander Taylor (right), 21, who passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1998 to Kenneth and Susan Taylor, (Olive Branch, MS).
Michael was an avid outdoorsman, his favorite past time being golfing. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Michael's heart was full of kindness and he was always involved in church activities at Life Fellowship Church. Michael was named on the Dean's Honor List, Spring Semester 2020 at University of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Taylor and his maternal great-grandfather, Ralph Fooshee. He is survived by his parents, Kenny and Susan Taylor; three brothers, Matthew (pictured with Michael), Kellen, and Kingston; paternal grandmother, Jean Taylor (Oxford) and maternal grandparents, Ray and Carolynne Fooshee (Jacksonville Beach). He also leaves behind an aunt, Glenda McCullough (Larry), an uncle, Mark Fooshee, and a host of friends who will miss him dearly.
Memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to DeSoto County Dream Center, 6935 Windchase Dr., Horn Lake, MS 38637. Following his freshman year in college, Michael did mission work at LA, CA Dream Center, and was excited about a Dream Center opening in the Memphis, TN area.
We will miss Michael's beautiful smile, big hugs, confident attitude, the Love Y'all and the way a room lit up with his contagious Christian spirit. A memory we hold dear to our hearts. You made us proud "Ole Miss Reb"!

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
