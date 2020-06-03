Reverend Michael Richard Boone
REVEREND MICHAEL RICHARD BOONE
The Very Reverend Michael Richard Boone, 35, died at his home in Bremerton, Wash. on Tuesday, May 26. A loyal and humble servant, Michael served as Dean of St. Charles Anglican Cathedral.
Michael received his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University in 2007 and his Master of Divinity from Duke University in 2011. He discerned his call to the ministry at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee, Fla. where he served as Director of Youth Ministry from 2006 until 2008. Michael was called to be a priest in God's holy church and was ordained on January 22, 2012.
In June 2017, he accepted a call to serve as the rector of St. Charles Anglican Cathedral where he was beloved by his parish. Father Michael used his gifts to help believers grow in their faith and carry the Gospel into the world.
From a young age, Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, kayaking, fishing, traditional archery and hunting–particularly bird hunting with his father and brothers. He was a voracious reader and would often be found with a book in hand and his cat, Stella, nearby. As a passionate advocate for social justice, Michael's purpose was to speak for those without a voice. In his spare time, he was a proud supporter of the athletic programs at Florida State, the Seattle Sounders and was a member of the Emerald City Supporter Club.
Born in Jacksonville, Fla. on January 16, 1985, Michael grew up in Neptune Beach and Tallahassee where he graduated from Lawton Chiles High School in 2003. He also lived in Durham, North Carolina before moving to Bremerton in 2017.
He was loved and known by many as "Mike", and he was as smart and funny as he was kind. He is survived by his father and mother, Forrest Finch and Barbara; his two brothers, Forrest David and Mathew Winchester; Sara Stiehl, a wonderful partner and soon to be fiancée with a planned engagement this year; his maternal grandmother, Theodora Blackwell Stone; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Forrest Berkeley Boone and Elizabeth Finch Boone; his maternal grandfather, Richard Tompkins Stone; and an uncle, Jonathan Kenneth Stone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Michael's memory and sent to Side by Side, a ministry in Spokane, Wash. that works to foster a community in which people with and without developmental disabilities experience belonging, friendship, and the life-changing reality of Christ's love. Donations can also be made to the Gulf Atlantic Diocese and directed to Dynamos, a youth renewal ministry of the diocese.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
LEWIS FUNERAL CHAPEL
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 2, 2020
We knew Fr. Mike as an intelligent, gentle person with a great laugh, who brought us closer to God. He will be missed. We are praying for Sara and the Boone Family.
Ed and Vicki Splinter
June 2, 2020
Just viewed the memorial service. Although sad, I fell so blest to have met Fr. Mike. He was kind, humble and caring. His going home has encouraged me to live on and serve our Lord. May the peace, comfort and care of Almighty God be with the Boone family and Sarah.
Damon Holden
June 2, 2020
May the peace of God be with the Boone family and all of us who hurt because of Mike's early parting. We praise God in all things, at all times and rejoice that Mike is at home with his Godly Father. I did not know Mike well but have a ton of respect for him following his Lord and his heart, and for his family.
chuck lang
Friend
May 31, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Folds
May 31, 2020
Send my regrets to Barbara and my fellow Hill alumnus Forrest on the loss of their son. I remember him as a young boy at Christ Church PV . Sad a life cut short but he found his calling in the church.
Douglas R Henning
Friend
May 30, 2020
This is so sad to hear of Mikes passing. He was bright and funny and a pleasure to work with at Cokesbury. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Ken Summerlin
Coworker
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat and Bill Reineking
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Father Michael was a kind, strong and gentle young man, even as a boy he attracted other youngsters into fun play and good conversation, even though I don't remember him saying a lot of words. I shared this obituary on Facebook with much sorrow. We are so sorry to learn of Michael's sudden passing and hope to be able to attend Memorials to his gentle spirit, so faithful to the God we love and Who loves us, and to Whom Michael has committed his whole life.
Pat and Bill Reineking
May 30, 2020
I was Michael's supervisor when he worked for Cokesbury in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area. He was one of my favorite sales consultants to travel with because he was well loved by all of his customers and because he was so spiritually mature at such a young age. We were both from the same hometown (Jacksonville, FL) and I loved listening to him tell stories about his beloved father and the antics that he participated in. When we worked a conference in Portland, OR he remarked that he would really like to live out there. So I was excited to learn that he was leaving Cokesbury to answer his call to ministry and terribly sorry to see him go, but so happy to know that he would be sharing his gifts with a new community. I am deeply saddened that his ministry was cut short, but rest in the peace of knowing where he is rejoicing with his savior for all eternity. God bless his family and his congregants.
Anita Millar
Coworker
May 30, 2020
I knew Mike from the Duke Youth Academy, and was always struck by his fierce gentleness, a gift of the Spirit if there ever was one. I offer prayers for Mikes family and friends and partner, and for his parish.
Andrew Phillips
Coworker
May 29, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Michael was gracious, funny and kind. I worked with Michael at Cokesbury and enjoyed his funny and engaging personality. He was certainly too young to die. Your family will be in my prayers.
Faith Patton
Coworker
