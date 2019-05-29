|
MICHAEL ROCCO LARIZZA
Michael Rocco Larizza, 41, passed away May 23, 2019 in Louisville, KY surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 30, 1977 in Washington, DC growing up in Jacksonville Beach and graduating from Nease High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves being deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006 where he received a Purple Heart.
Michael is survived by his parents, Rocco and Laverne Larizza; and sons, Rocco and Vincent.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
