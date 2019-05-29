Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL LARIZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ROCCO LARIZZA


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL ROCCO LARIZZA Obituary
MICHAEL ROCCO LARIZZA
Michael Rocco Larizza, 41, passed away May 23, 2019 in Louisville, KY surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 30, 1977 in Washington, DC growing up in Jacksonville Beach and graduating from Nease High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves being deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006 where he received a Purple Heart.
Michael is survived by his parents, Rocco and Laverne Larizza; and sons, Rocco and Vincent.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now