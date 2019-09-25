Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Michael, Rocco Larizza Obituary
MICHAEL ROCCO LARIZZA
Michael Rocco Larizza, 41, passed away May 23, 2019 in Louisville, KY surrounded by his loving family. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps being deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006 where he received a Purple Heart.
Michael is survived by his parents, Rocco and LaVerne, and sons Rocco and Vincent.
Former Marine Corps Sergeant Michael Larizza will be laid to rest with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
