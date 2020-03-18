|
MICHAEL THOMAS INMAN
Michael Thomas Inman 72 passed away on 3/14/2020. He was born September 3, 1948 in Merced, California to Thomas Inman and Mary Inman. Mike grew up in Greeley, Colorado. After graduating from High School, in 1966, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army. In 1967, Mike was sent to Vietnam and was assigned to the 75th Army Ranger Regiment (LRRP) Long Range Reconnaissance, in Chu Lai, Vietnam. In September 1967 he graduated from the prestigious 5th Special Forces "Recondo School".
After his military service was completed he attended the University of Northern Colorado. After completing college in 1973, Mike was hired by Sealy Mattress Inc., ultimately being elevated to the position of Vice President and General Manager of their Southwest Region. Mike spent 30 years in the Mattress Industry including several Senior Management positions with the Sealy Mattress Co Inc., Simmons Inc., and Kingsdown Inc.
Mike retired in 2003 and worked as a course advisor for the TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Mike was a very loving father, brother and son. Mike is survived by his brother, Tom Clopton; sister, Andra Weathers, Greeley, Colorado; son: Todd Inman, Atlantic Beach Florida, and daughter: Devon Inman Roden, Atlantic Beach Florida.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020