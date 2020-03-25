|
MICHAEL W. BARKER, SR.
Michael W. Barker Sr., "Mike", 71 years, passed away peacefully March 17, 2020. Mike was a life long Jax Beach resident and class of '66 Fletcher graduate. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Dianne, his son Mike Jr., his daughters Aimee Umstattd and Jesse Callahan, and grandsons Devin and Keaton Umstattd, and Michael Callahan. His funeral service will be announced at a later date. Stay safe, stay strong, God bless all!
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 26, 2020