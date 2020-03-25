Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Barker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Barker Sr. Obituary
MICHAEL W. BARKER, SR.
Michael W. Barker Sr., "Mike", 71 years, passed away peacefully March 17, 2020. Mike was a life long Jax Beach resident and class of '66 Fletcher graduate. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Dianne, his son Mike Jr., his daughters Aimee Umstattd and Jesse Callahan, and grandsons Devin and Keaton Umstattd, and Michael Callahan. His funeral service will be announced at a later date. Stay safe, stay strong, God bless all!
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -