MILTON GEORGE KILIS

Milton George Kilis, 80, passed over into Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on November 15, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center. Born December 22, 1939, to George Milton Kilis and Mable Lee Kilis, Milton graduated from Fletcher High School in Jacksonville Beach, and then served in the United States Coast Guard. He and his family owned and operated the Kilis Motel in Jacksonville Beach for many years.

Predeceased by his only brother, Manuel G. Kilis, and a grandson, Jonathan Ondrejicka. Milton is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Mae Prescott Kilis; his daughter, Kathy Lynn Ondrejicka (widow of John Ondrejicka); his son, Michael Milton Kilis, and wife Megan; seven grandchildren, Dawson, Michael, Dillon, and Katie Ondrejicka; Dalton Kilis (Dawn); Kingsley and Britton Kilis; as well as two great-grandchildren, Levi and Luna Kilis. In 2001, Milton and Linda retired to Georgetown, Florida, where they enjoyed fishing and shrimping on the river. Milton was a kind, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who was loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens, Jacksonville Beach on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at 2:00, led by Pastor Ron Millard, followed by prayer at the gravesite. Refreshments will be offered at Beaches Chapel following the interment in Warren Smith Cemetery.

