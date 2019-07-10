Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
H. Warren Smith Cemetery
Mozelle M. Hucks Obituary
MOZELLE M. HUCKS
Mozelle M. Hucks departed this life on the 4th of July 2019. She was preceded in her transition by her son Robert, her husband Chadwick, her sisters Charlotte, Sarah and MaryAnn, and by her beloved Shitzu Sun E. She is survived by her son Charles and her daughter-in-law Margaret.
A visitation will be held today, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home from 10am – 12pm followed by a 12:30pm graveside service at H. Warren Smith Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL. https://stpaulsjaxbeach.org/church/online-giving/st-pauls/. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 11, 2019
